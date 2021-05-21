Crews probe cause of fire that damaged unit in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are investigating the cause of a structure fire early Friday in Surfside Beach.
First responders responded to the call on Colony Drive at 12:08 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials say the fire was mostly contained to the exterior, with one unit sustaining damage.
According to HCFR, one person was evaluated but waived transport to the hospital.
The Surfside Beach Fire Department also assisted on scene.
