Checking out the Farmer’s Market in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you love fresh, homegrown fruit and veggies and supporting local, the Waccamaw Market Cooperative Farmer’s Market in North Myrtle Beach is right up your alley.
We loved exploring the vendors unique offerings on Grand Strand Today. From produce to one of a kind handmade treasures, baked goods, and so much more!
Come along with us!
Be sure to check out their schedule below. For more information, you can visit their website here.
Fridays10am – 3pmMay 7 – Oct. 29925 1st Ave. S. North Myrtle Beach, SC
Tuesdays10am – 3pmMay 4 – October 26Corner of Surfside Drive& Willow Drive North
Thursdays9am – 2pmMay 6 – October 284468 Mineola Ave.Little River, SC
Thursdays5pm – 8pmMay 6 – October 28819 North Kings Hwy.Myrtle Beach, SC
Saturdays8am – 1pmMay 1 – Oct. 30Under the Main Street BridgeConway, SC
Saturdays8am – 1pmMay 1 – Oct. 30122 Screven St. Georgetown, SC
Saturdays10am – 3pmMay 1 – Oct 301120 Farrow Parkway Market Common
CCU Earth Day9am – 3pmWednesday, April 21Prince Lawn Conway, SC
