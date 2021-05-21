Checking out the Farmer’s Market in North Myrtle Beach

Grand Strand Today - North Myrtle Beach Farmers Market
By Halley Murrow | May 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 1:47 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you love fresh, homegrown fruit and veggies and supporting local, the Waccamaw Market Cooperative Farmer’s Market in North Myrtle Beach is right up your alley.

We loved exploring the vendors unique offerings on Grand Strand Today. From produce to one of a kind handmade treasures, baked goods, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Be sure to check out their schedule below. For more information, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Fridays10am – 3pmMay 7 – Oct. 29925 1st Ave. S. North Myrtle Beach, SC

SURFSIDE BEACH

Tuesdays10am – 3pmMay 4 – October 26Corner of Surfside Drive& Willow Drive North

LITTLE RIVER

Thursdays9am – 2pmMay 6 – October 284468 Mineola Ave.Little River, SC

PLAZA CITY MARKET(NANCE PLAZA, DOWNTOWN MYRTLE BEACH)

Thursdays5pm – 8pmMay 6 – October 28819 North Kings Hwy.Myrtle Beach, SC

DOWNTOWN CONWAY

Saturdays8am – 1pmMay 1 – Oct. 30Under the Main Street BridgeConway, SC

DOWNTOWN GEORGETOWN

Saturdays8am – 1pmMay 1 – Oct. 30122 Screven St. Georgetown, SC

VALOR PARK(MARKET COMMON)

Saturdays10am – 3pmMay 1 – Oct 301120 Farrow Parkway Market Common

COASTAL CAROLINA

CCU Earth Day9am – 3pmWednesday, April 21Prince Lawn Conway, SC

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.