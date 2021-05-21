Carolina Forest Boulevard multipurpose path’s proximity to road raises concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some people in Carolina Forest are raising safety concerns with the multipurpose path that runs alongside Carolina Forest Boulevard.
For some people, the path is a little too close to the road for comfort.
A lot of people use the path every day to go for walks or runs or bike rides, but the people who do exercise on the path say they have to be extremely cautious.
Chris Weiss, who runs on the path frequently, said he loves having such easy access to a path so close to his home so he’s not stuck running circles through his neighborhood, but some areas of the path cause concerns.
“There are just complete sections where you are almost on the road,” Weiss said.
Several sections of the road have a very small buffer of grass just a few inches wide separating the road from the path.
Vinnie Lehotsky uses the path every day to get his 10,000 steps of walking in. He said he has to use extra caution when walking the parts of the path that sit so close to the road.
“That is one of my concerns is getting hit by a vehicle,” Lehotsky said.
One small section of the road has a guardrail.
But some people who use the path frequently are wondering why there aren’t more safety measures in place along parts of it.
“I don’t know if putting a guardrail in is the right answer, but I don’t know what else would be,” Weiss said.
“I would hope that a guardrail was placed here,” Lehotsky said. “Not only for me but for others.”
A county spokesperson said there are no plans to change areas of the multipurpose path where people have raised safety concerns.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.