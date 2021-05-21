Authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County.
Deputies were called on Friday to a home on Pine Court Circle off East Palmetto Street where they found one person dead.
Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death is suspicious.
It is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
The name of the person has not been released.
WMBF News will bring you updates as this story develops.
