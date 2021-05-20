Work from home deadline for Horry County students extended

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County parents will now have more time to decide if they want their child to finish the school year at home.
Horry County Schools originally set the deadline for Monday, May 17. But after the school board meeting on that night, the deadline was extended, district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.
Parents will now have until 5 p.m. Friday, May 21, to decide, the spokesperson added. They must submit a written request either by hard copy or email to their child’s principal by that time.
The school district is allowing the option for at-home learning for those who aren’t comfortable sending their child to school with the removal of the mask mandate.
The district said students opting out of traditional learning will not switch to the HCS virtual program but will work independently from home, submitting and receiving assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.