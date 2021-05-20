Suspect in deadly Carolina Forest apartment complex shooting out of jail on bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting at a Carolina Forest apartment complex is out of jail on bond.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 26-year-old Broderick Marquise Carpenter was released May 19 on a $75,000 bond. He had been incarcerated since March 9.
Carpenter, of Surfside Beach, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges stem from the Dec. 5, 2020 shooting at Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest.
When officers arrived, they found one person injured. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.
The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Eliajah La’Mont Samuel, of Conway.
Arrest warrants state Carpenter “did seek out the victim and lie in wait for several hours prior to his death,” and made previous threats to Samuel’s life.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.