SCHP: Driver thrown from car during deadly crash in Georgetown County
By WMBF News Staff | May 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 4:45 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died in a crash in Georgetown County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee reported that the wreck happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday along Carvers Bay Road near Choppee Road.

He said a 1992 Honda Sedan was driving north on Carvers Bay Road when it left the road, hit a ditch and overturned. He added that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

The driver died as a result of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

