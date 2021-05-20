SCHP: Driver thrown from car during deadly crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died in a crash in Georgetown County.
Master Trooper Brian Lee reported that the wreck happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday along Carvers Bay Road near Choppee Road.
He said a 1992 Honda Sedan was driving north on Carvers Bay Road when it left the road, hit a ditch and overturned. He added that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.
The driver died as a result of the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
