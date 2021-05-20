Police urge public to lock cars, discourage ‘crimes of opportunity’ during Memorial Day weekend

“The more vehicles that are here, the more left unlock, the more larcenies we’re going to see,” Vest said. “If someone is walking through a parking garage, and they’re pulling on door handles and they find some open, or they see items inside they want such as lap tops, computers, that’s an opportunity for them to take it so it really is a crime of opportunity. It’s critically important you lock up. Not only for the protection of your items but also to reduce the crime. In 2019, over 100 guns were stolen from cars, the majority of which had no forced entry so they were unlocked vehicles. That’s a way guns get onto the street that we can prevent by locking our cars and taking precautions.”