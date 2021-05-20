Police make arrest in stabbing at Socastee sports bar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a stabbing at a Socastee sports bar.
Brandon O’Brian Mitchell, 29, was booked into jail Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder.
According to authorities, Mitchell’s charge stems from a stabbing at the Sun-Up Sports Pub and Grill on the night of May 13.
A report from Horry County police stated officers found the victim lying on the ground and bleeding from the neck.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their current condition.
Police previously said the stabbing appeared to be an isolated incident.
Mitchell is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
