Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle late Wednesday night in Marion County, troopers said.
According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 501 near Boxwood Drive.
The pedestrian was walking the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 501 Business when they were fatally struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu traveling in same direction, Jones confirmed.
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The name of the pedestrian was not immediately known.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
