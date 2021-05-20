N.C. police release tattoo photo to help ID man in critical condition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) – Detectives in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man in critical condition.
According to information from the Asheville Police Department, the man is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing 142 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said the man also has several tattoos on his body, with the most distinct being a cassette tape with the letter “A” and the number “2” on each side located at his lower abdomen.
Anyone who has information as to the man’s identify is asked to call Asheville police at (828) 252-1110.
Those who would like to anonymously share information can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
