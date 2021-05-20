Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting at Irish pub; 1 hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting at an Irish pub early Thursday morning.
According to a police report, officers were called to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Ole Shillelagh Sports and Raw Bar on South Kings Highway.
Police arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting at the location and also in the parking lot of Benjamins Calabash Seafood.
MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one person was hurt in the shooting but they’re expected to be OK.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
