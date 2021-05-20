Jury convicts man of sexually assaulting woman, forcing her to drive to bank in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and then forcing her to drive him to a bank in Florence.
A jury convicted Craig George on Wednesday of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
Authorities said in July 2019, George was helping a woman clean a home. They said while he was working in the home, he went behind the victim, choked her and demanded money. He also forced her to take off her clothes and fondled her.
Then authorities said he made her get dressed and forced her to drive to a bank to get money out of the ATM. The victim was able to get away while at the ATM and call 911.
Before the incident, George had served 23 years of a 25-year sentence for kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and armed robbery.
Due to South Carolina’s two strikes law, George was notified that it was the state’s intent to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole before his trial.
