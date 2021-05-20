Jury finds man guilty of beating Florence grandmother to death

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florida man will spend nearly four decades behind bars after a jury convicted him of killing a grandmother in Florence.
A jury found 23-year-old Donald Smith guilty of murder and conspiracy in the death of 66-year-old Qamar Ramadan back in August 2018.
Authorities said Smith beat Ramadan to death in her home in the 100 block North Franklin Drive and drove to Florida with his co-defendant, Aliyah Hill, in the victim’s car.
Hill was the victim’s granddaughter. She is also charged with murder in her grandmother’s death. Hill is expected to go to trial in August.
“I am glad that our office was able to obtain justice for the victim and her family. I want to commend everyone who worked hard to ensure Ms. Ramadan’s voice was finally heard, from law enforcement to the prosecutors who tried the case,” said 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
The judge sentenced Smith to 38 years for the murder and five years for conspiracy. The sentences will run concurrently.
