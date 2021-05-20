HCFR: 3 people taken to hospital after two-car crash in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a crash in Loris on Thursday night.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. on Prospect Road and North Highway 701.
They said during the crash a road sign was taken out and one of the vehicles landed on the railroad tracks nearby.
Crews took three people to the hospital with injuries.
People are being asked to avoid the area while crews clear the crash and investigate.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.