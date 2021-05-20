Fuel demand starting to drop in Grand Strand following pipeline hack

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fuel demand is dropping following the shortage initiated by the Colonial Pipeline hack.
According to Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy, as of Wednesday, fuel demand in the U.S. saw a 15.8% decline week-over-week.
De Haan said the Myrtle Beach/Florence area is currently seeing station outages at 39.6%.
As a whole in South Carolina, 34% of the state’s gas stations are without fuel.
North Carolina is fairing slightly better at 33% of its stations without gas.
The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach currently sits at $2.829 per gallon, which is just under Columbia, the state’s leader at $2.831 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.