Five Gamecocks Named to Athlon’s 2021 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five University of South Carolina football players dotted Athlon magazine’s 2021 preseason All-SEC teams, it was announced today. Running back Kevin Harris and defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare were named to the first-team unit; tight end Nick Muse was a third-team selection; while offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens earned fourth-team honors, according to the national publication.
Harris, a 5-10, 225-pound junior from Hinesville, Ga., earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020 after leading the conference in rushing yards per game (113.8), while logging the fifth-best single-season rushing total in school history (1,138 yards). Despite playing in just 10 games, Harris notched the 11th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history and the first since Mike Davis in 2013.
Enagbare, a 6-4, 260-pound senior from Atlanta, Ga., was also a first-team All-SEC selection a year ago. He led the Gamecocks with 6.0 sacks and with three forced fumbles in eight games. Not resting on those laurels, “JJ” was recognized as the 2021 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring. The edge rusher owns 17.0 career tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
Muse, a 6-4, 249-pound “super” senior from Belmont, N.C., is the Gamecocks’ top returning receiver. The Carolina tight end caught 30 passes for 425 yards a season ago, and has 47 receptions for 583 yards in two years for the Garnet & Black after transferring from William & Mary.
Wonnum, a 6-5, 305-pound senior from Tucker, Ga., has been a three-year starter for the Gamecocks at right tackle. He has appeared in 26 games, making 24 starts over the past three seasons. A brother of current Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, Dylan earned SEC All-Freshman and Freshman All-America honors in 2018.
Pickens, a 6-3, 305-pound junior from Anderson, S.C., came on strong last season, logging 35 tackles in 10 games along the defensive line. He has appeared in all 22 games over the past two seasons, making seven starts. He earned Freshman All-SEC and honorable mention Freshman All-America accolades in 2019.
The Gamecocks, under new head coach Shane Beamer, will open the 2021 season in Columbia on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois University. Earlier this week, South Carolina Athletics announced it is planning for full capacity and tailgating at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2021 season and that masks would no longer be required at home football games.
The 2021 football season ticket plan features throwback pricing at the 2010 price of $320 plus an applicable seat donation. The special one-year price of $320 for the season is the same price of the last year of head coach Shane Beamer’s first stop in Columbia in 2010 and is available on orders through June 25.
The promotional pricing is available for both new and renewal accounts. Due to the ongoing financial challenges, donors have the option of turning the discounted amount into a donation to benefit the COVID Resilience Fund.
Seat selection for season ticket holders starts on June 2 and continues through June 25. Parking selection for season ticket holders begins July 12 through July 30.
The renewal deadline for existing Gamecock football season ticket holders is Friday, May 21, while football season tickets are also available for purchase, including the four new club spaces and new loge boxes. Visit here to learn more about football 2021.
