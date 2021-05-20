FIRST ALERT: Warm Friday ahead of building heat wave

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues on Friday ahead of a building heat wave next week.
Tonight will be clear and mild with temperature returning to the lower 60s at the beach and upper 50s to near 60 inland.
Friday will turn out sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 80s along the Grand Strand and middle 80s across the Pee Dee.
The weekend will see more sunny and dry weather as temperatures begin to quickly warm. Saturday’s temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s. By Sunday, inland areas will climb into the middle 90s while the beaches reach the upper 80s.
The core of the heat arrives through much of next week. Temperatures will reach to near 90 each day along the Grand Strand and as high as the middle 90s inland. In addition to the increasing heat, humidity will be on the rise and may send the heat index to near 100 degrees at times.
The same area of high pressure that keeps the region very warm will continue to block any moisture or storm systems from moving into the area. The result is a rain-free forecast through next week as our drought conditions worsen. Our next chance of rain holds off until late next week.
