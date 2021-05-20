FIRST ALERT: Turning the dial up, heat wave arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather continues through the end of the week as temperatures slowly climb before really jumping into the upper 80s and low-mid 90s for the second half of the weekend and into next week.
With warmer weather on the horizon, now is the time to enjoy the comfortable weather while we can. It’s a nice start to the day and temperatures will continue to be similar to previous days with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for your Thursday plans. Instead of a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be able to warm up quickly with beaches reaching 80 degrees this afternoon. Inland areas will climb into the low-middle 80s.
The heat will continue to build into the weekend and next week with the first heat wave of the year on tap. Weekend temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 80s at the beaches and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.
The hottest part of the next seven days will arrive next week when inland areas could see the temperatures as high as the middle 90s and temperatures will be near 80 along the coast! While the sea breeze will help cool the temperatures, humidity will begin to make a return by next week, especially on the sand.
The same area of high pressure that keeps the region very warm will continue to block any moisture or storm systems from moving into the area. The result is a rain-free forecast through next week as our drought conditions worsen. Our next chance of rain holds off until next Thursday.
