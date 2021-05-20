FIRST ALERT: Drought conditions continue along Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor continues the “moderate drought” conditions in place across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and and much of southeastern North Carolina.
In it’s weekly report issued today, the U.S. Drought Monitor kept all of the Grand Strand and most of the Pee Dee in a moderate drought.
Rainfall deficits across the area continue to remain similar to what they were this time last week with 2-4″ below normal since March 1st.
Roughly 18.4% of South Carolina is now in the moderate drought category. An additional 40% is categorized as abnormally dry. That’s an increase of only 1% of South Carolina in the moderate drought category last week. There’s actually a slight decrease of 5% for the state of South Carolina when it comes to the abnormally dry category.
Despite the record setting rains and flooding of January and February, the very dry weather pattern that started in early March continues.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, some of the potential impacts from the moderate drought conditions include, reduced peach sizes; non-irrigated corn can show stress, and the wildfire risk increases.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map released every Thursday, showing parts of the U.S. that are in drought. The map uses five classifications: abnormally dry - showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional.
