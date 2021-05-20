FIRST ALERT: ‘Ana’ likely to develop Friday or Saturday

By Jamie Arnold | May 19, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 4:54 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chances of tropical development continue to increase and ‘Ana’ will likely develop Friday or Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a non-tropical low pressure system located about 650 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is now moving northward, and recent satellite wind data indicate that the system has gale-force winds.

The low is expected to turn westward and west-southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical depression or storm near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. After that time, the system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.

The developing system will not pose any threat to the US.
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st, but systems occasionally for before the official start of the season. I

2021 list of tropical storm and hurricane names.
