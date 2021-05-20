FIRST ALERT: ‘Ana’ likely to develop Friday or Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chances of tropical development continue to increase and ‘Ana’ will likely develop Friday or Saturday.
According to the National Hurricane Center, a non-tropical low pressure system located about 650 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is now moving northward, and recent satellite wind data indicate that the system has gale-force winds.
The low is expected to turn westward and west-southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical depression or storm near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. After that time, the system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st, but systems occasionally for before the official start of the season. I
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.