Committee to discuss proposed new restaurant near Myrtle Beach driving range

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – City leaders are set to discuss a new restaurant looking to open in Myrtle Beach.
On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board is a request for a final review of the Cane Patch Restaurant, to be located at 6901 N. Kings Hwy., near the Cane Patch Driving Range.
The 6,325 square-foot restaurant would include a 1,850 square-foot outdoor covered deck area overlooking a man-made pond, according to a presentation at the May 6 CAB meeting.
During that meeting, developers presented renderings of the restaurant and gave a presentation.
Some committee members expressed concerns over parking being close to the service area and customers having to see dumpsters, thereby leaving them with a bad first impression.
The developer said he would work to address the committee’s concerns before the May 20 meeting.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.