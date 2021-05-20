Committee to discuss proposed new restaurant near Myrtle Beach driving range

Committee to discuss proposed new restaurant near Myrtle Beach driving range
Renderings of the proposed Cane Patch Restaurant in Myrtle Beach were shown during the May 6 Community Appearance Board meeting. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff | May 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 10:27 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – City leaders are set to discuss a new restaurant looking to open in Myrtle Beach.

On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board is a request for a final review of the Cane Patch Restaurant, to be located at 6901 N. Kings Hwy., near the Cane Patch Driving Range.

The 6,325 square-foot restaurant would include a 1,850 square-foot outdoor covered deck area overlooking a man-made pond, according to a presentation at the May 6 CAB meeting.

During that meeting, developers presented renderings of the restaurant and gave a presentation.

Some committee members expressed concerns over parking being close to the service area and customers having to see dumpsters, thereby leaving them with a bad first impression.

The developer said he would work to address the committee’s concerns before the May 20 meeting.

