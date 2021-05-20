CCU women’s golf well represented on 2021 All-Sun Belt teams

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina University women’s golf team was well-represented on the 2021 All-Sun Belt teams released by the conference office Wednesday morning.
The Chanticleers picked up two of the specialty awards as Nicole Abelar was named the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year while head coach Katie Quinney was tabbed the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year.
Abelar becomes the first player from Coastal Carolina to receive the first-year honor as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. She is the 11th CCU golfer to receive the honor in program history.
This is coach Quinney’s fifth coach of the year honor after leading the Chanticleers to the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship. It is her second time winning the honor since the Chants joined the Sun Belt back during the 2016-17 season.
Abelar, the team’s low scorer, was also named first team All-Sun Belt. The Metro Manila, Philippines native recorded three top-five finishes along with one top-10 and two top-20 finishes.
Abelar finished the season with a 73.65 stroke average. She set a program record with an 11-under 205 at the River Landing Classic. She had rounds of 65 and 67 in the Classic with the seven-under 65 also a team-record.
Teammates Tiffany Arafi and Sophia Carlsen, the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Individual Champion, were named to the second team.
After missing all of the fall events, Arafi finished her play in the spring with a 74.65 stroke average. She had her best event at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament where she shot a two-under 142 for a sixth-place finish.
Carlsen was the only player this year to play in all of the season’s events. She finished the 11-event season with a 74.20 stroke average and had one top-five finish and 5 top-20 finishes. Her best tournament by far was her performance at the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament where the sophomore turned in a seven-under 137 to become the individual champion.
