CCU, Kansas football game to air live on an ESPN network

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ home football game against Kansas will be nationally televised.
According to a press release, CCU’s matchup against the Power 5 opponent at Brooks Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10, will air live on an ESPN network.
Further information on the game time and network will be announced later this month, CCU officials said. The Kansas Jayhawks will be the first-ever Power 5 opponent to play on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium, the release stated. Coastal is 2-0 all-time versus the Jayhawks having defeated Kansas twice in Lawrence, Kan. over the last two years.
The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will kick off the 2021 football season on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at home versus The Citadel. The game time will be announced at a later date.
