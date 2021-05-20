Burger, Squire named finalists for S.C. Football HOF Bridge Builder Award

DeArmond is a 2x All-State, 2x Captain, 2x Offensive MVP, and a 2x All Region at Wide Receiver while performing exceptionally well in the classroom receiving a 3.6 GPA and remained at the top 15% of his class. DeArmond has served his community by greeting children in the car line before school and also taking the time to read to them in class whenever he had a free period. He has a career interest to be a chiropractor.