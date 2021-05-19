16-year-old entrepreneur opens business in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old high school student in Horry County is living his dream of being a business owner.
Trent Spencer just opened up Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream along Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
Spencer, who attends Carolina Forest High School, balances virtual school with running the business.
“It’s me getting up at 6 a.m. and doing school until I come here or me getting home at 11 o clock at night and doing school for a few hours at night,” he said.
Ever since he was eight years old, Spencer wanted to own his own snowball stand.
Thanks to years of hard work, he’s made his dream a reality.
“I worked at River City Cafe as a host at 15, then a server at 16 and saved up all my money to buy this place,” he said.
He discovered the stand on Facebook Marketplace but learning how to run it wasn’t an overnight process.
“A lot of YouTube videos, learning as I go, doing it, asking my friends to come by and try it out and tell me what to work on and just going along with it,” Spencer said.
He also truly opened the place himself, saying his parents helped him sign some of the paperwork.
That was only because the person signing the paperwork had to be at least 18 years old.
Spencer held his grand opening Tuesday, calling it a major success.
So much so that Joel Wilson, who came Tuesday, returned Wednesday with his daughter, Chloe, in tow.
“Got to support local businesses and support young people that are wanting to do a good job and get into business for themselves,” he’s said.
Chloe says seeing Spencer succeed at such a young age is great to see.
“I’m 15, so I’m right around his age, so seeing someone so young being able to start their own business and kind of start something on their own is really inspiring for me, because it makes me know that I can achieve more even though I am still young,” she said.
Spencer has some advice for any aspiring young entrepreneur.
“Save your money, invest it, just figure out what you want to do in life and have that goal and don’t stop getting to that goal,” he said. “Don’t listen to negative people, because you can do it if you put your mind to it.”
Spencer hopes to one day open a larger restaurant.
