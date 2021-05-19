U.S. birth, fertility rates drop in 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The number of U.S. births has dropped for the sixth consecutive year and it’s the lowest number of births since 1979.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data by NVSS showing how 2020 compared to previous years.
It shows births and fertility rates declined 4% last year from 2019.
Tidelands Health OBGYN Dr. Monica Selander said despite the national drop it’s hard to compare to what she’s seeing because of growth in the practice.
“We have been seeing an increase in our deliveries because our patient base is increasing and we’re doing more deliveries in our hospitals,” Selander said.
The data shows the rate is so low the nation is “below replacement levels.”
Selander said when it comes to pregnancy and having children it’s very much an individual choice.
