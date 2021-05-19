Three hurt, including 2-year-old, after shots fired into Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after three people, including a child, were injured after shots were fired into a Lumberton home early Wednesday.
Authorities were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Denver Street at 3:10 a.m., according to a press release from Lumberton police.
Police reportedly found a 2-year-old child, a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman shot inside a residence. Authorities say all three lived at the home.
According to the release, the victims were taken to Southeastern UNC and later flown to other hospitals for additional treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.