11 student-athletes at Myrtle Beach HS sign to play collegiate sports

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday was a special day at Myrtle Beach High School as the Seahawks’ athletic program saw 11 student-athletes sign letters of intent to play sports in college. Below are their names, sports, and the schools they will attend. Congratulations to all who signed!
Austin Gordon – Baseball (Clemson University)
Sullivan Hardin – Football (East Carolina University)
Keltron Bessent – Football (North Greenville University)
Tyrone Miles – Football (North Greenville University)
Kaden Arnold – Football (Furman University)
Ayden Hickman – Basketball (Limestone College)
Amirah Nelson – Basketball (Louisburg College)
Sham Walker – Wrestling (Missouri Valley State)
Kelly Campman – Golf (Coker University)
Sophie Sedeska – Cross Country (Erskine College)
Jaheim Greene – Track and Field (Coker University)
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.