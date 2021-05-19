11 student-athletes at Myrtle Beach HS sign to play collegiate sports

By Gabe McDonald | May 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 11:34 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday was a special day at Myrtle Beach High School as the Seahawks’ athletic program saw 11 student-athletes sign letters of intent to play sports in college. Below are their names, sports, and the schools they will attend. Congratulations to all who signed!

Austin Gordon – Baseball (Clemson University)

Sullivan Hardin – Football (East Carolina University)

Keltron Bessent – Football (North Greenville University)

Tyrone Miles – Football (North Greenville University)

Kaden Arnold – Football (Furman University)

Ayden Hickman – Basketball (Limestone College)

Amirah Nelson – Basketball (Louisburg College)

Sham Walker – Wrestling (Missouri Valley State)

Kelly Campman – Golf (Coker University)

Sophie Sedeska – Cross Country (Erskine College)

Jaheim Greene – Track and Field (Coker University)

