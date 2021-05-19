Six student-athletes sign at Hartsville, Carraway to play football at Coastal

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – On Wednesday morning at Hartsville High School, six student-athletes signed to take their talents to the collegiate level. Information on what they’ll play and where can be found below. Congratulations to those seniors!
Bailey Carraway, Football (Coastal Carolina University)
Alexandria Tucker, Competitive Cheer (Limestone University)
Dijour Hough, Football (PAC West Academy)
Ashani McFarland, Baseball (Spartanburg Methodist College)
Savannah Hutto, Equestrian (Emory and Henry College)
Kirk Gunter, Cross Country and Track & Field (Coker University)
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.