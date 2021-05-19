Police: 3 injured after shooting near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night near Loris, according to Horry County Public Information Officer Kelly Moore.
Moore said the Horry County Police Department responded to the incident at around 9 p.m. off Highway 746, which is outside Loris.
She added that the three people hurt are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.
There is also no threat to the community and the investigation remains active.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.