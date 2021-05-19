One person injured after shooting in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Loris on Wednesday night.
Chief Gary Buley with the Loris Police Department said the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Watson Park near Cannon Road and Cox Road.
Buley added the shooting did not occur at the park.
No details were provided on the condition of the victim, or on any suspects in the case.
Buley also said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting police at the crime scene.
