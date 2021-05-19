One dead after motorcycle crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Marlboro County on Wednesday.
Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 4 p.m. on Delta Heights Road.
Jones said the operator of a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on the road when they went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.
The victim was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
No other details were immediately available.
