Myrtle Beach Pelicans returning to full capacity for home games

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are now inviting everyone to return to the ballpark for the rest of the 2021 season.
The team announced Wednesday that starting June 1, games at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark will be at full capacity.
Capacity at the ballpark is estimated at a little over 6,500 fans.
The Pelicans said the move comes following updated guidance from the CDC, which eased COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people last week.
The team says that moving forward, all seat locations will be assigned at the time of purchase.
Single-game tickets previously purchased for games from June through September have been assigned seat locations. Those tickets have already been distributed.
Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale now at the team’s website.
