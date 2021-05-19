May 19 SCHSL baseball and softball playoff scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The SCHSL baseball and softball playoffs continued on Wednesday with another round of elimination games across the region. The latest scores and updates from our Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams are below. Teams that won tonight must win twice on Friday in order to advance to the next round.
BASEBALL:
Wando 10
Socastee 0 – Socastee’s season comes to an end
---
Berkeley 6
St. James 5
St. James’ season comes to a close
---
Beaufort 2
South Florence 1
Season comes to an end for the Bruins
---
Aynor 6
Hanahan 3
Aynor travels to Gilbert on Friday for the district championship
---
Georgetown 4
Bishop England 2
Georgetown heads to Strom Thurmond on Friday for the district championship
---
Green Sea Floyds 12
Branchville 2
Trojans head to East Clarendon on Friday for the district championship
SOFTBALL:
St. James 5
White Knoll 4
St. James travels to Ashley Ridge on Friday for the district championship
---
South Florence 14
Midland Valley 4
Lady Bruins head to Colleton County on Friday for the district championship
---
Darlington 13
May River 7
Darlington travels to North Augusta on Friday for the district championship
---
Aynor 10
Swansea 2
Aynor travels to Hanahan on Friday for the district championship
---
Dillon 14
Oceanside Collegiate 4
Lady Wildcats head to Gilbert on Friday for the district championship (5:30pm)
---
Latta 10
Barnwell 0
Latta travels to Andrew Jackson on Friday for the district championship
---
Pelion 3
Marion 0
Marion’s season comes to an end
---
Johnsonville 15
Carvers Bay 5
Johnsonville travels to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday for the district championship
----
East Clarendon 10
Branchville 0
Lady Wolverines head to Lake View on Friday for the district championship
