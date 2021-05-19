Man dies in Marlboro County house fire, coroner says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning in Marlboro County, according to coroner Tim Brown.
Brown said the fire happened at a home on Highway 381 in the McColl area.
The name of the victim was not released. There is no word at this time on what sparked the blaze.
The fire remains under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
