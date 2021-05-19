Victim identified in deadly Darlington shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday when people in two separate cars exchanged gunfire while driving down a street.
The Darlington Police Department added that the shooting occurred in the area of West Broad Street and Milling Street.
Hardee said the driver of one of the vehicles pulled into a parking lot off of Washington Street, where he later died.
The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Rahiem Jaquan Fortune, of Darlington.
One other person was shot and was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
No other details on the shooting were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.