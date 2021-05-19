‘I cried’: Pee Dee woman wins $500K in lottery drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington woman says she is overjoyed after winning big bucks in a South Carolina Education Lottery drawing.

According to lottery officials, the woman entered a non-winning ticket in the “Game of Suits Second-Chance Promotion” drawing.

Out of 1.3 million entries, the woman’s ticket was selected to win the $500,000 prize.

“I cried,” the lucky winner said after learning of the win.

The woman and her husband plan to use the money on a new home, according to lottery officials.

The lottery will announce on Thursday another second-chance drawing winner.

This time, someone will take home $200,000 in the “$200K Cash Second-Chance Promotion,” the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

To learn more about the lottery’s second-chance promotions, click here.

