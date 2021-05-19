Horry County property taxes going up, but by how much remains undecided

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - If you own a home in Horry County, come next year you’re going to pay more in property taxes. Now the question is just how much.
The question was raised after an additional property tax was discussed during Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting.
Originally, the council agreed on a property tax increase of 3 mils. Now that number could be as high as 7.8 mils, after an additional 4.8 mils was discussed.
Councilman Bill Howard, who represents District 2, said it’s the only way to keep up with the county’s needs.
“We’re gonna be in trouble 10 years from now, so we need to start now,” Howard said.
But he’s not in the majority. Councilman Johnny Vaught said there are other ways to take care of all the growth.
“We can do it with impact fees and the combination of hospitality fee money, rather than raising property taxes. Because once you raise someone’s property taxes it stays there,” Vaught said.
Vaught added between those two options he thinks they’ll still be able to keep up with the county’s growth.
“We’ve got an alternative on the table,” he added.
Howard isn’t convinced and is pushing for a bigger increase.
“The new houses that are being built in Horry County, will not generate enough money to take care of just those new houses,” Howard said.
Either way, taxes are going up. Horry County Council is on board with the original 3 mils increase. They’re looking to spend it on improving and adding new solid waste and recycling convenience centers across the county.
They’ve also already agreed to a $45 stormwater fee increase.
Still, Howard said he wants to see council work on more solutions that’ll help them down the road.
“We’re growing. And we have to step up and make sure everything is growing with it. Our fire department, our police department, our EMS, our public works has to grow with it. And we’re not,” Howard said.
Council deferred a vote on the second reading of the budget to June 1.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.