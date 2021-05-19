Hartsville baseball cancels playoff game due to COVID-19

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Hartsville High School baseball team’s playoff run has come to an end due to COVID-19.
The Darlington County School District announced Wednesday that a member of the team tested positive for the virus, causing the rest of the team to be quarantined.
The Red Foxes were scheduled to play Airport Wednesday night in the Class 4A playoffs, but that game has now been canceled.
The game will not be made up.
As a result, Airport will advance to play James Island on Friday in the District 3 championship game.
