Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office gives out over 600 tickets, warnings during Spring Bike Rally

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally kept Georgetown County deputies busy, but not as busy as years past.
The sheriff’s office released information on the number of tickets, warnings and arrests made from Friday, May 7 to Saturday, May 15.
During the week and a half of events and biker camaraderie, deputies handed out a total of 619 tickets and warnings to people. It’s compared to 750 in 2019 and 892 in 2018.
The highest number of tickets and warnings were handed out at the start of the event with 115 tickets and warnings on Saturday, May 8 and 119 given out on Sunday, May 9.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office added that deputies made nine arrests made during the Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally. Two of those arrests were for DUI, six were for alcohol, disorderly conduct or traffic-related and one arrest was for marijuana possession.
WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol to get similar information on the Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally. Both agencies are working to gather that information for us.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.