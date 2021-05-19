Fort Jackson suspends soldier charged with criminal sexual conduct

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - A soldier stationed at Fort Jackson has been suspended from duties after being charged with sex crimes.
Staff Sgt. Kyle Jacob West was arrested April 24 in Richland County and charged with criminal sexual conduct, third degree, court records show.
Fort Jackson leadership said officials are aware of his arrest and they are cooperating with law enforcement.
Details of the accusations against West are not yet known, but WIS has reached out to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for more information.
Criminal sexual conduct in the third degree is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
“We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and, as a result, West has been suspended from his duties until the charges have been adjudicated,” Fort Jackson spokeswoman LA Sully said. “Sexual misconduct is not tolerated and is inconsistent with Army values and the Army profession.”
On April 25, a judge granted West a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and he has since been released from jail.
He’s due back in court on Friday, May 21.
West is assigned to 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, at Fort Jackson, officials said.
This is the third arrest of a soldier or trainee stationed at Fort Jackson in little more than a month.
On April 14, Sgt. Jonathan Pentland was arrested and charged with assault of a man after a video went viral showing the confrontation.
Fort Jackson suspended him from duties the next day and said the case is being investigated by military authorities.
Then, on May 6, a soldier-in-training left base without authorization and hijacked a school bus full of children.
Jovan Collazo faces numerous charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in that incident.
This story will be updated.
