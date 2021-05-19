FIRST ALERT: Turning warm & dry through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WMBF) - Warm weather will continue with the first heat wave of the season likely by the weekend and into next week.
Partly cloudy skies continue throughout the day with an isolated shower this morning. If you find yourself in one of these isolated showers, go buy a lottery ticket as most of the region will stay dry this morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week and into the weekend as a large area of high pressure remains parked over the US. The result will be temperatures climbing to summer-like levels this weekend and even higher by next week. A touch of humidity will work into the region for the weekend. While it won’t be July or August-like humidity, it will be warm and toasty for this time of year.
By next week, temperatures along the beaches will be near 90 while inland areas reach the low-mid 90s. The same area of high pressure that keeps the region very warm will continue to block any moisture or storm systems from moving into the area. The result is a rain-free forecast through next week as our drought conditions worsen.
