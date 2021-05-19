FIRST ALERT: First heat wave of the season on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WMBF) - Warm weather will continue with the first heat wave of the season likely by the weekend and into next week.
Tonight will be clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Mostly sunny skies return for Thursday as temperatures start to warm up. The Grand Strand will see afternoon highs reaching to 80 while inland areas climb into the lower to middle 80s.
The heat will continue to build into the weekend and next week with the first heat wave of the year on tap. Weekend temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 80s at the beaches and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.
The heat will continue to build through next week when inland areas could see temperatures as high as the middle 90s and temperatures could be near 90 at the coast.
The same area of high pressure that keeps the region very warm will continue to block any moisture or storm systems from moving into the area. The result is a rain-free forecast through next week as our drought conditions worsen.
