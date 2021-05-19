FIRST ALERT: First chance of development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic is being monitored for possible tropical development.
According to the National Hurricane Center, a non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by tomorrow afternoon and produce gale-force winds. The low is then forecast to move west-southwestward over warmer waters on Friday and could become a short-lived subtropical storm over the weekend to the northeast of Bermuda.
The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by early next week and pose no threat to the US . The chance of development over the next 5 days is 40%.
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st, but systems occasionally for before the official start of the season. If named, the system would be given the name of ‘Ana’.
