Dining with Dockery: Snooky’s on the Water offers unique dining experience

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’ve taken you to Snooky’s Oceanfront in North Myrtle Beach but now we are taking you to Snooky’s on the Water.
Located in Little River, right along the Intracoastal Waterway, you will find Snooky’s on the Water. If there is one thing you need to know, it’s the food is amazing! Incredible.
Featuring a taste of Carolina, their menu features everything from main entrees, burgers, quesadillas and more. It offers a great view and a little bit more of a casual environment for those wanting a great place to eat and chill.
You can watch the entire interview from this week’s episode above.
For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their Facebook page. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.