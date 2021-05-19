Darlington mayor holding prayer gathering in response to recent homicides

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department and Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are busy investigating two homicides that occurred only hours apart.
Coroner J. Todd Hardee revealed 24-year-old Rahiem Fortune was shot and killed yesterday afternoon after a shootout between two cars at the intersection of West Broad Street and Milling Street in Darlington.
A few hours later just miles up the road, a 16-year-old was shot and killed near Hartsville.
Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said it’s going to take the entire community stepping up and doing their part to help stop the violence.
“Families making sure your families are being properly taken care of, the church is helping with that, parenting is helping with that, schools are helping with that, it’s a community service and everyone needs to work together with our officers and government also,” he said.
Boyd said he’s spoken with Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington and Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson about the recent string of violence.
They’re all in agreement the recent shootings will not be tolerated.
“We’ve got a lot of plans in the works to cure what’s going on in our community and along with the outside communities, we’re all working together,” Boyd said.
Boyd feels this is a time where the community needs to come together.
He’s holding a prayer gathering this Friday at the Darlington County Courthouse to lift up his city and the surrounding areas
“We really need to come back together and make sure we’re putting God first in our communities and our homes,” Boyd said.
The prayer gathering will begin Friday at 8 a.m.
Chief Washington and Sheriff Hudson will hold a joint press conference regarding the recent homicides shortly after.
