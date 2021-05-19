13 Chants earn SBC all-conference honors; Jefferson and Ejumeta earn top individual awards

Along with freshmen Kayla Sweeney, Keniah Wallace, and Jermaisha Arnold, Jefferson helped break the school record in the 4x100 meters with a time of 44.75. Individually, the Georgetown, S.C., native pulled off the double-sprint win in the 100 meters and 200 meters, where she took down both school records. In the 100 meters, the freshman set the school record with a time of 11.22 (1.0), and then she capped off her memorable weekend in the 200 meters as she ran 22.96, the fastest in CCU history, the fastest in the Sun Belt this season, and the currently the 17th-fastest time in NCAA. Both times rank her in the top 50 in the world under the age of 20.