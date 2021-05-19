Bond set for woman accused of trying to drown 2 kids in Darlington Co. pond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond has been set for a woman accused of intentionally driving into a pond in Darlington County while two children were also in the car with her.
According to online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, bond for Laura Breault has been set at approximately $81,432. She remains in jail as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Breault is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of neglect by legal custodian, child endangerment and DUI.
Authorities said she attempted to drive into a pond off Interstate 20 and Exit 131, with the intentions of taking her own life as well as the two minor children.
They said an off-duty police officer and a passerby rescued the two children.
