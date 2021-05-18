Youth Explosion event at Ignite Church of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The youth ministries at Ignite Church of Myrtle Beach will be having a three day event this Friday, May 21st-Sunday, May 23rd.
The event is called Youth Explosion and will be celebrating the launch of the new youth ministry coming to the church. The event will have a lot going on! There will be Christian rap, dancing, spoken word, free food and so much more.
The event starts at 6:30pm Friday and Saturday, then on Sunday it will start at 10:00am. Ignite Church is located at 4808 N. Kinds Hwy in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.